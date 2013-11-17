PERTH Nov 17 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Ltd said on Sunday it had approval from Chinese
authorities to set up a sub-branch in the new Shanghai
free-trade zone, following several other major international
lenders into the pilot project.
ANZ, the most Asia-focused of Australia's four largest
lenders, will offer a range of banking products to companies in
the free-trade zone, in both yuan and foreign currencies.
The bank plans to open the sub-branch in 2014. The
free-trade zone, which covers an area of nearly 29 sq km on the
eastern outskirts of Shanghai, was launched in late September.
"We look forward to contributing to its success by
supporting cross border trade and investment flows, as well as
promoting the development of RMB (renminbi) financial markets,"
Charles Li, Chief Executive of ANZ China, said in a statement.
Australia's third-largest bank by market value follows
Deutsche Bank, Citibank, DBS, Hang
Seng Bank, HSBC and Bank of East Asia
in receiving approvals to start operations in the
pilot free trade zone.
China's State Council said it would open up its largely
sheltered services sector to foreign competition in the zone and
use it as a testing ground for reforms, including a convertible
yuan and liberalised interest rates.
ANZ has stood apart from its Australian rivals by seeking to
position itself as a pan-Asian player. It has been in China
since 1986 and was locally incorporated in 2010. It has five
branches and three sub-branches across five cities: Beijing,
Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chongqing and Hangzhou.
(Reporting by Morag MacKinnon; Editing by John Mair)