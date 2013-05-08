BEIJING May 8 President Xi Jinping's crackdown
on Chinese government extravagance has emptied
top-end restaurants and dented the sale of expensive food and
drink, putting downward pressure on the world's second largest
economy.
High-end caterers in Beijing and other big cities have borne
the brunt of Xi's austerity drive, which he launched in November
in an attempt to tackle pervasive corruption and allay criticism
of the lifestyles led by some officials.
As the number of lavish official banquets has dwindled, the
sale of pricey delicacies such as sea cucumbers and abalone has
plunged, suppliers said.
Late last month, unlisted restaurant chain Merrylin closed
its flagship outlet in western Beijing - the location of central
government ministries and offices.
"We had to shut down due to heavy losses. The business was
difficult to maintain as the restaurant had been relying on
government spending," said Zhou Guihong, a manager at Merrylin.
Some 130 workers, including Zhou, have lost their jobs. The
4,000-square-metre restaurant had 38 banquet rooms.
Xiangeqing, China's first privately owned
restaurant group to go public, posted a net loss of 68.4 million
yuan ($11 million) in the first quarter, in contrast to a 46.2
million yuan profit in the same period last year.
Annual sales growth of the catering sector slowed sharply to
8.5 percent in the first quarter from 13.6 percent in the whole
of 2012. Sales for large caterers dipped 2.6 percent in the
first quarter, compared to a 12.9 percent rise last year,
official data showed.
That put a drag on China's consumption, with annual retail
sales growth slowing to 12.4 percent in the first quarter from
14.3 percent over all of 2012.
A raft of data this week is also likely to show subdued
factory and investment growth in April, following surveys that
showed the weakness in China's manufacturing sector is spreading
to the services sector, which makes up almost half of gross
domestic product.
SILVER LINING?
At the same time, the frugality campaign has raised optimism
of increased private consumption over the longer term, which
could put China on a more sustainable economic footing.
The anti-corruption drive could cut bloated government
consumption, which accounts for an estimated 15 percent of GDP,
and increase state spending on underfunded social welfare
systems.
This would give ordinary Chinese more confidence to spend
money instead of saving large chunks of their income for medical
bills and other emergencies, analysts say.
Household consumption in China is about 35 percent of GDP -
the lowest among major economies and less than half of that in
the United States.
"It's negative for the economy in the near term,
particularly in terms of government consumption. But it could be
positive in the long term," said Haibin Zhu, chief China
economist at JPMorgan Chase in Hong Kong.
FEELING THE PINCH
Many high-end restaurants are now offering cheaper dishes.
Meng Kai, Xiangeqing's founder and chairman, said in
February his company would shift from high-end catering to the
mass market. Xiangeqing's shares have fallen by around a third
since mid-January.
The catering slowdown is spilling over to gourmet food and
expensive liquor and cigarettes - all mainstays at
alcohol-fuelled official banquets.
Seafood wholesalers in the Fengtai district of Beijing said
the price of sea cucumbers, once a ubiquitous and notoriously
expensive banquet staple, had dived.
"It's because our country's leader has issued rules saying
government officials cannot eat this kind of thing anymore, or
give them as presents," said a wholesaler surnamed Zhu,
gesturing to rows of dried sea cucumber gift boxes, which once
sold for thousands of yuan each, now gathering dust on his
shelves.
Eating and drinking together is an indispensable part of
Chinese elite culture as business deals are usually discussed
and sealed at the dining table.
Xi has made battling corruption a top task of his
administration, warning the problem is so severe it could
threaten the ruling Communist Party's survival.
"This is a campaign against conspicuous consumption. It will
go on for the foreseeable future," said Willy Lam, a China
politics specialist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
But Xi may have to take bolder steps to reduce the
government's role in the economy - the root cause of widespread
official rent-seeking and corruption, analysts say.
"This (austerity) is a good start but reforms are needed. We
don't need to worry about the downward pressure on the economy,"
said Xu Hongcai, senior economist at the China Centre for
International Exchange, a government think tank.
($1 = 6.1667 Chinese yuan)
