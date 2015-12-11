(Adds details, context)
By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG/BEIJING Dec 11 China will allow
limited convertibility of the yuan in three free trade zones
(FTZ) in Guangdong, Fujian and Tianjin, in a move to further
liberalise its capital account after its currency was admitted
to the IMF's reserve basket.
In new documents outlining plans to support FTZs, the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was seeking to deepen
reforms of foreign exchange management and to assist firms
looking to borrow yuan overseas.
Onshore institutions that are registered in the FTZs and
that do not fall into negative lists each will be able to freely
convert up to $10 million worth of yuan annually, as part of its
reforms of cross-border currency trade.
Multinational companies (MNC) based in these FTZs also will
be allowed to do cross-border two-way cash pooling within a
corporate group, the central bank said.
Cash pooling helps enhance multinational companies' capital
efficiency and enables greater visibility, control and
flexibility in managing their onshore and offshore
renminbi-denominated fund flows.
Beijing has stepped up its efforts to open domestic markets
to foreign players in the past few months and its work was
recognized by the International Monetary Fund which admitted its
yuan currency into the benchmark currency basket on Nov. 30.
The yuan ranked the fifth most active currency for global
payments by value in October, according to the global
transaction services organisation SWIFT. The FTZs are expected
to foster the greater use of the yuan in trade and finance.
The PBOC will also allow financial institutions and
companies to borrow yuan funds from offshore markets, but the
funds can not be used to invest in stock market or wealth
management products.
Individuals within the zones will be permitted to invest
their yuan funds in overseas securities and derivatives markets.
In addition, foreign parent companies which have
subsidiaries in Fujian and Tianjin FTZs will be able to issue
yuan-denominated bonds in the mainland, also known as panda
bonds.
While in Guangdong FTZ, non-bank financial institutions will
be allowed to conduct yuan business with Hong Kong and Macau.
This includes financial leasing companies, auto financing
companies, insurance companies and the like.
China set up the Shanghai free trade zone in September 2013
as a venue to pilot economic reforms, in particular in the
financial sector.
(Additional reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)