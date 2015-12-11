(Adds details, context)

By Michelle Chen

HONG KONG/BEIJING Dec 11 China will allow limited convertibility of the yuan in three free trade zones (FTZ) in Guangdong, Fujian and Tianjin, in a move to further liberalise its capital account after its currency was admitted to the IMF's reserve basket.

In new documents outlining plans to support FTZs, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was seeking to deepen reforms of foreign exchange management and to assist firms looking to borrow yuan overseas.

Onshore institutions that are registered in the FTZs and that do not fall into negative lists each will be able to freely convert up to $10 million worth of yuan annually, as part of its reforms of cross-border currency trade.

Multinational companies (MNC) based in these FTZs also will be allowed to do cross-border two-way cash pooling within a corporate group, the central bank said.

Cash pooling helps enhance multinational companies' capital efficiency and enables greater visibility, control and flexibility in managing their onshore and offshore renminbi-denominated fund flows.

Beijing has stepped up its efforts to open domestic markets to foreign players in the past few months and its work was recognized by the International Monetary Fund which admitted its yuan currency into the benchmark currency basket on Nov. 30.

The yuan ranked the fifth most active currency for global payments by value in October, according to the global transaction services organisation SWIFT. The FTZs are expected to foster the greater use of the yuan in trade and finance.

The PBOC will also allow financial institutions and companies to borrow yuan funds from offshore markets, but the funds can not be used to invest in stock market or wealth management products.

Individuals within the zones will be permitted to invest their yuan funds in overseas securities and derivatives markets.

In addition, foreign parent companies which have subsidiaries in Fujian and Tianjin FTZs will be able to issue yuan-denominated bonds in the mainland, also known as panda bonds.

While in Guangdong FTZ, non-bank financial institutions will be allowed to conduct yuan business with Hong Kong and Macau. This includes financial leasing companies, auto financing companies, insurance companies and the like.

China set up the Shanghai free trade zone in September 2013 as a venue to pilot economic reforms, in particular in the financial sector. (Additional reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)