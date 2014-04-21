BEIJING, April 21 The fast development of
internet finance in China is driving an increase in cases of
illegal fund raising, a situation that could worsen if
regulation does not catch up, a senior official at the country's
banking sector watchdog said on Monday.
Liu Zhangjun, a director at the China Banking Regulatory
Commssion (CBRC) in charge of combatting illegal fund-raising,
said some of the recent cases have been disguised as normal
online financial services, requiring tighter scrutiny.
He particularly singled out cases conducted in the name of
"crowd funding" and "P2P lending", two types of internet finance
that are gaining increasing popularity among China's vast number
of depositors.
"As internet finance is developing rapidly, many illegal
funding activities are moving from offline to online," Liu told
a media briefing jointly held with the Ministry of Public
Security and the Supreme Court.
"Some lawbreakers are seeking loopholes left by a regulatory
vacuum and blurred legal boundaries for new forms of financing,"
he added.
Beijing has consistently taken a very harsh stance towards
illegal fund-raising, a term usually used to describe
deposit-taking from the public by people without licences to do
so, because it can lead to financial market disorder and
threaten social stability.
China has already established an inter-ministry task force
to tackel the problem, and Liu said an investor education
campaign will be rolled out this May to guide the public to
effectively identify and resist illegal fund-raising.
In 2013, Chinese public security bureaus across 31 provinces
found more than 3,700 cases of illegal fund-raising, recouping
losses amounting to 6.4 billion yuan ($1 billion), the CBRC said
at the briefing.
It did not say how many of the cases were linked to online
financial services.
The government has been seeking to tread a fine line between
controlling risk and encouraging financial innovation to ensure
stability in the financial sector while not killing off momentum
for long-awaited reforms.
