BEIJING, June 25 China will encourage banks to
sell a greater variety of foreign exchange derivatives as part
of a plan to steady the floundering export sector and help
companies cope with currency risks.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange, China's
currency regulator, said it would lower entry barriers for
companies developing foreign exchange options, and ease the path
for banks to access these products.
But recognising the dangers involved in greater financial
innovation, the regulator said it was also increasing oversight
of the sector.
Regulation of currency forwards, swaps and options will be
improved, and banks that trade foreign exchange derivatives for
clients must seek approval from authorities.
It added that it might take "emergency action" to regulate
banks' trading in currency derivatives to keep the foreign
exchange market stable, but gave no further details.
Banks that trade such derivatives must ensure they are
equally competent in managing the risks, the regulator said. And
for banks where clients trade derivatives to punt on currencies,
it ordered such trades to stop immediately.
