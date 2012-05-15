CANADA FX DEBT-C$ flat as upbeat Poloz comments offset lower oil prices

(Adds analysts quotes, updates prices, changes headline, adds details throughout) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3491, or 74.12 U.S. cents * Bond prices little changed across the yield curve TORONTO, June 8 The Canadian dollar was unchanged on Thursday against its U.S. counterpart as Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz's upbeat tone on the economy helped to offset lower oil prices. Poloz said he is comforted by recent signs of economic strength even as the central bank