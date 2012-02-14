Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
BEIJING Feb 14 China will improve monitoring of cross-boarder capital flows this year, the country's top foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday, reiterating a long-standing official line in the face of growing volatility in global capital movements.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange also said in a statement that it would work out a risk-alert policy framework to help prevent risks stemming from two-way capital flows.
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced negotiations with a small Northern Irish party to maintain her power after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a catastrophic electoral gamble just days before Brexit talks are set to start.