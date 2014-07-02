Britain's Linklaters offers German lawyers fixed-hour career path
LONDON, April 20 Lawyers working for Linklaters in Germany will be able to work fewer hours for lower pay from next month, breaking the profession's mould of punishing workloads.
BEIJING, July 2 China is abolishing controls on the dollar/yuan exchange rate for banks when they deal with clients, the nation's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.
Effective on Wednesday, banks are allowed to set the dollar/yuan exchange rate based on market demand, the regulator said.
Before the move, the spread in banks' dollar/yuan buying and selling prices had been subject to regulatory controls. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: