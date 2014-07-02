BEIJING, July 2 China is abolishing controls on the dollar/yuan exchange rate for banks when they deal with clients, the nation's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

Effective on Wednesday, banks are allowed to set the dollar/yuan exchange rate based on market demand, the regulator said.

Before the move, the spread in banks' dollar/yuan buying and selling prices had been subject to regulatory controls. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)