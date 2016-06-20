BRIEF-Fitch says rapid growth of Chinese investment cos is building risks
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
BEIJING, June 20 China's commercial banks sold a net $12.5 billion worth of foreign exchange in May, versus net sales of $23.7 billion in April, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.
Net forex sales totaled $161.0 billion in the first five months, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.
China's central bank sold a net 53.7 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange in May, earlier data showed, easing from net sales of 54.4 billion yuan in April.
China's foreign exchange reserves fell by $27.9 billion in May to $3.19 trillion, their lowest since December 2011, likely due to the effects of a stronger dollar and sporadic official intervention. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Companies in China https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898060 HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Fitch) Chinese investment companies (ICs) have grown rapidly over the last five years due to loose monetary policy and government support for investment that diversifies the economy and helps local companies to expand overseas. Strong growth is likely to be maintained over the long term, notwithstanding c