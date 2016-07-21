UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
BEIJING, July 21 China's commercial banks sold a net $12.8 billion worth of foreign exchange in June, versus net sales of $12.5 billion in May, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.
Net forex sales totaled $173.8 billion in the first half of the year, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said at a news conference.
The People's Bank of China last week reported its June forex sales were the highest in three months as the central bank sought to shield the yuan from market volatility caused by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) spokeswoman Wang Chunying said on Thursday that cross-border capital outflows were easing.
China's central bank sold a net 97.7 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange in June, earlier data showed, up from net sales of 53.7 billion yuan in May.
The yuan slipped below 6.7 per dollar for the first time since late 2010 on Monday and has fallen 3 percent versus the dollar this year.
China's current account surplus was equivalent to 1.6 percent of GDP in the first half of the year, SAFE said on Thursday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Eric Meijer)
