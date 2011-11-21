BEIJING, Nov 21 China's foreign exchange purchases, a gauge of foreign capital flows, fell in October for the first time in four years, as a slowing Chinese economy and mounting global uncertainties led some investors to withdraw speculative funds.

A sharp reversal from months of relentless gains, the decline suggested capital was flowing out of the world's No.2 economy, which would exert more pressure on the central bank to relax monetary policy to support investor confidence, some analysts said.

