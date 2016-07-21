(Corrects to show time period for current account to GDP ratio
is first quarter, not first half)
BEIJING, July 21 China's commercial banks sold a
net $12.8 billion worth of foreign exchange in June, versus net
sales of $12.5 billion in May, the foreign exchange regulator
said on Thursday.
Net forex sales totaled $173.8 billion in the first half of
the year, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said at a
news conference.
The People's Bank of China last week reported its June forex
sales were the highest in three months as the central bank
sought to shield the yuan from market volatility caused by
Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) spokeswoman
Wang Chunying said on Thursday that cross-border capital
outflows were easing.
China's central bank sold a net 97.7 billion yuan worth of
foreign exchange in June, earlier data showed, up from net sales
of 53.7 billion yuan in May.
The yuan slipped below 6.7 per dollar for the first time
since late 2010 on Monday and has fallen 3 percent versus the
dollar this year, reviving market fears of heavy capital
outflows.
China's current account surplus was equivalent to 1.6
percent of GDP in the first quarter of the year, SAFE said on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Eric Meijer)