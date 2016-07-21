* Commercial banks' net FX sales at $173.8 bln in H1

* June net FX sales at $12.8 bln, vs $12.5 bln in May

* SAFE says pressure on capital outflows easing (Adds details, quotes)

BEIJING, July 21 China's commercial banks sold a net $12.8 billion worth of foreign exchange in June, up slightly from $12.5 billion in May, but capital outflows are easing despite a weaker yuan, the country's exchange regulator said on Thursday.

Net forex sales totaled $173.8 billion in the first half of the year, State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) spokeswoman Wang Chunying said.

"The pressure on cross-border capital outflows has been steadily easing," Wang told a news conference.

China will be able to keep cross-border capital flows steady given its relatively sound economic fundamentals, solid current account surplus and ample foreign exchange reserves, she said.

The People's Bank of China last week reported its June forex sales were the highest in three months as the central bank sought to shield the yuan from market volatility caused by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

China's central bank sold a net 97.7 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange in June, earlier data showed, up from net sales of 53.7 billion yuan in May.

But Chinese officials said capital outflows are largely under control, despite the weakening yuan. The central bank's net foreign exchange sales hit a record high 708.2 billion yuan in December.

On Monday, the yuan slipped below 6.7 per dollar for the first time since late 2010, reviving some market fears of heavy capital outflows. As of Thursday midday, the yuan was around 6.67 to the dollar, down 2.7 percent for the year.

China's current account surplus was equivalent to 1.6 percent of gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2016, down from historical highs of around 10 percent, Wang said.

Wang said a rise of $13.4 billion in China's foreign exchange reserves in June was mainly due to stronger prices of assets in which China has invested its reserves.

"China's foreign exchange reserves are ample and will provide a strong foundation for withstanding external shocks," she said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Eric Meijer and Richard Borsuk)