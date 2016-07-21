* Commercial banks' net FX sales at $173.8 bln in H1
* June net FX sales at $12.8 bln, vs $12.5 bln in May
* SAFE says pressure on capital outflows easing
BEIJING, July 21 China's commercial banks sold a
net $12.8 billion worth of foreign exchange in June, up slightly
from $12.5 billion in May, but capital outflows are easing
despite a weaker yuan, the country's exchange regulator said on
Thursday.
Net forex sales totaled $173.8 billion in the first half of
the year, State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)
spokeswoman Wang Chunying said.
"The pressure on cross-border capital outflows has been
steadily easing," Wang told a news conference.
China will be able to keep cross-border capital flows steady
given its relatively sound economic fundamentals, solid current
account surplus and ample foreign exchange reserves, she said.
The People's Bank of China last week reported its June forex
sales were the highest in three months as the central bank
sought to shield the yuan from market volatility caused by
Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
China's central bank sold a net 97.7 billion yuan worth of
foreign exchange in June, earlier data showed, up from net sales
of 53.7 billion yuan in May.
But Chinese officials said capital outflows are largely
under control, despite the weakening yuan. The
central bank's net foreign exchange sales hit a record high
708.2 billion yuan in December.
On Monday, the yuan slipped below 6.7 per dollar for the
first time since late 2010, reviving some market fears of heavy
capital outflows. As of Thursday midday, the yuan was around
6.67 to the dollar, down 2.7 percent for the year.
China's current account surplus was equivalent to 1.6
percent of gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2016,
down from historical highs of around 10 percent, Wang said.
Wang said a rise of $13.4 billion in China's foreign
exchange reserves in June was mainly due to stronger prices of
assets in which China has invested its reserves.
"China's foreign exchange reserves are ample and will
provide a strong foundation for withstanding external shocks,"
she said.
