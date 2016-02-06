(Repeats, with no change to text)
BEIJING Feb 5 China will continue to crack down
on illegal foreign exchange activities but won't revert back to
the "old road" of capital controls, the country's top foreign
exchange regulator said.
The remarks were made by Pan Gongsheng, head of the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), during separate
meetings with Andrew Rashbass, CEO of Euromoney Institutional
Investor PLC, and Blackstone's president Tony James on
Wednesday.
SAFE posted a statement on the meetings on its website on
Friday.
Pan said China's economic growth is in reasonable range. Its
yuan currency is basically stable against a basket of
currencies, and there is no basis for continued yuan
depreciation.
He added that the international balance of payments position
is basically stable, while cross-border capital flow risks are
under control.
