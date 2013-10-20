A vendor arranges school bags at her stall in Kunming, Yunnan province, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Wong Campion

BEIJING China's annual economic growth quickened to 7.8 percent between July and September from 7.5 percent in the previous three months, the fastest growth this year and in line with expectations, official data showed on Friday.

Many investors have been concerned about the fragility of China's economic revival, especially after a surprise fall in export growth in September.

The world's second-largest economy grew 7.7 percent in the first nine months of 2013 from a year earlier, the data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Other data released alongside the gross domestic product data showed industrial output grew 10.2 percent in September from a year ago, versus expectations of 10.1 percent showed in the Reuters poll.

Retail sales in September rose 13.3 percent on a year ago versus an expected 13.5 percent.

Fixed-asset investment grew 20.2 percent in the first nine months from a year earlier, versus an expected 20.3 percent. The government only publishes cumulative investment data.

(China Economics Team)