BEIJING, Oct 18 China's economy grew 7.4 percent
in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the National
Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, the slowest pace since
the first quarter of 2009 as the global financial crisis raged.
The data was in line with market expectations in the
consensus Reuters poll forecast for a 7.4 percent expansion.
It marked the seventh consecutive quarter of slower growth
and compared with an annual growth of 7.6 percent in the second
quarter.
Other data released alongside GDP showed fixed asset
investment growth was 20.5 p ercent in the year to September
versus the 20.2 percent forecast in the Reuters poll.
Industrial output grew 9.2 percent versus expectations of
9.0 percent and retail sales in September rose 14.2 p ercent on a
year ago versus an estimated 13.2 percent in a Reuters poll.
Following is a breakdown of China's quarterly GDP growth
rates:
(percent change from a year earlier):
Q312 Q212 Q112 Q411 Q311 Q211 Q111 Q410 Q310 Q210
7.4 7.6 8.1 8.9 9.1 9.5 9.7 9.8 9.6 10.3
Other key economic data released by the bureau
(percent change from a year earlier):
Q1-Q3 Sep F/C-Sep Aug
Industrial output 10.0 9.2 9.0 8.9
FAI ytd 20.5 n/a 20.2 20.2
Retail sales 14.1 14.2 13.2 13.2
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick
Edwards)