BEIJING Jan 20 China's annual economic growth eased to 7.7 percent between October and December 2013 from 7.8 percent in the previous three months, slightly ahead of market expectations for growth of 7.6 percent, data showed on Monday.

The world's second-largest economy grew 7.7 percent in 2013 from a year earlier, data from the website of the National Bureau of Statistics showed. The government's target was for 7.5 percent growth in 2013.

Other data released alongside GDP showed industrial output grew 9.7 percent in December from a year ago, versus expectations of 9.8 percent showed in the Reuters poll.

Retail sales in December rose 13.6 percent on a year ago, in line with expectations.

Fixed-asset investment grew 19.6 percent in 2013 from a year earlier, versus an expected 19.8 percent. The government only publishes cumulative investment data. (Reporting By China Economics Team)