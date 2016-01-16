BEIJING Jan 16 China's economy grew by around 7
percent in 2015, with the services sector accounting for half of
gross domestic product (GDP), Premier Li Keqiang said on
Saturday.
The premier also said that employment had expanded more than
expected and that consumption contributed nearly 60 percent of
economic growth.
Li made the remarks at the opening ceremony for the
China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in
Beijing.
China's fourth-quarter and full-year 2015 GDP figures are
expected to be released on Jan. 19.
Analysts polled by Reuters have forecast 2015 growth cooled
to 6.9 percent, down from 7.3 percent in 2014 and the slowest
pace in a quarter of a century.
