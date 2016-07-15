BEIJING, July 15 China's economy grew 6.7
percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, steady from
the first quarter and slightly better than expected as the
government stepped up efforts to stabilise growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted gross domestic
product (GDP) would dip to 6.6 percent in the second quarter,
which would have been the weakest since the global financial
crisis.
Second quarter GDP rose 1.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, the
statistics bureau said on Friday, also better than economists
had forecast.
Weighed down by sluggish demand at home and abroad,
industrial overcapacity and cooling private investment, China's
economy grew 6.9 percent in 2015, its slowest rate in more than
two decades.
Policymakers have turned to record credit expansion and an
infrastructure spending spree to stabilise growth this year, but
concerns are growing about the dangers of too much debt-fuelled
stimulus and delays to economic reforms that could hurt
longer-term growth.
China's statistics bureau said that the economy still faces
downward pressure, but that economic growth in the first half
lays a good foundation for achieving the government's 2016
target.
