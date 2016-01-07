An employee works at a factory of Dongbei Special Steel Group Co., Ltd., in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily/Files

BEIJING China kept its annual economic growth rate in 2014 unchanged at 7.3 percent in its final verification of the data though it revised down the value of gross domestic product slightly, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday.

The final revised GDP stood at 63.591 trillion yuan ($9.65 trillion) in 2014, down 22.9 billion yuan from the previous estimate, as they revised down the size of the services sector.

The NBS reports annual GDP figures in three stages: a preliminary calculation and second and final revisions.

China is set to release 2015 full-year GDP data on Jan. 19.

($1 = 6.5920 Chinese yuan)

