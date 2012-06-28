* China economy to stabilise in Q3 - top ministry researcher
* Says China has room to relax monetary, fiscal policies
* Criticises government's turnaround on municipal bond sales
SHANGHAI, June 28 China's cooling economy should
stabilise in the third quarter and the government is confident
it can meet its growth target of 7.5 percent for the year, the
chief researcher at the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Beijing is "cautiously optimistic" about China's economic
prospects because it has scope to loosen monetary and fiscal
policies to shore up activity, said Jia Kang, director of the
Research Institute for Fiscal Science at the Ministry of
Finance.
"Looking at the second half of the year, we are still
confident we can meet the growth target of 7.5 percent," Jia
said at a financial forum in Shanghai. "We should see
stabilisation (in economic activity) in the third quarter."
Analysts believe economic expansion of under 7.5 percent in
China is risky as it flirts too closely with a 7 percent growth
threshold seen to be the minimum needed to create enough jobs.
Concern has been growing that slowing exports, factory
production and investment would lead China to miss its 2012
growth target, a level many had thought Beijing would
comfortably beat when it was announced in March.
After growth sank to near three-year lows of 8.1 percent in
the first quarter, China surprised many in the market by cutting
interest rates by 25 basis points earlier this month.
It has also lowered banks' reserve requirements twice this
year by a total of 100 basis points to 20 percent, a level
analysts say is still too high and which they expect to be
reduced by another 100 basis points before the year end.
"VERY RISKY"
Indeed, an executive director at the Bank of Communications
, China's fifth-largest bank by assets, said
it would be "very risky" if China's economic growth slips under
7.5 percent.
That would spark a broad downturn across all major business
sectors, raise loan losses for banks, and amplify risks around
China's local debt problems, Qian Wenhui said.
China has a 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) debt mountain
incurred by local governments after the 2008/09 financial
crisis, when they answered Beijing's call to spend their way to
growth. Many see the debt overhang as a big threat to banks.
On that, Jia criticised the government's recent decision to
tentatively retract support for local Chinese governments to
sell municipal bonds directly to investors.
The turnabout is problematic because local Chinese
governments were supposed to sell municipal bonds to raise
much-needed cash to pay down debts.
The government's reversal in stance was revealed when the
top legislative body removed a legal provision that would have
backed the change.
"If you scrap the provision just because you see real
conflicts, that means you won't be bringing about any change,"
Jia said. "I do not understand such a course of action."
Without giving details, Jia said some in the government had
opposed the change, but he still expects China to continue with
its pilot test to allow local governments to sell bonds.
Economists have said any change China tries to bring to its
financial system would be an arduous process as different groups
would wrangle to protect their own interests.