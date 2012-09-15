BEIJING, Sept 15 China's annual economic growth
will reach between 7.7 percent and 7.8 percent this year and
begin to stabilise in the second half as pro-growth policies
gain traction, a government researcher said in remarks published
on Saturday.
Fan Jianping, chief economist at the State Information
Centre, a prominent government think tank, said China's economy
would grow 7.6-7.8 percent in the July-September period from a
year earlier, staying flat or picking up from the second
quarter's 7.6 percent.
Analysts forecast in a Reuters poll that China would slow
further in the third quarter but regain some momentum late in
the year as the impact of earlier policy easing fully kicks in.
Still, even if activity rebounds modestly in the fourth
quarter, it would drag full-year economic growth to below 8
percent, a level not seen since 1999.
The pace of growth this year would be above the government's
target of 7.5 percent, but policymakers are facing a dilemma due
to concerns about property inflation, Fan was quoted by the
official Xinhua new agency as saying.
"It will be a little difficult to strike a balance this time
around," Fan said.
China has not unveiled any large-scale new government
stimulus this year, despite mounting evidence the economy needs
more prodding to regain momentum, as policymakers fret that a
surge in prices could stoke social unrest at a politically
sensitive time ahead of a tricky leadership transition.
In the absence of any stimulus package, Beijing has
fast-tracked some infrastructure projects and injected cash into
the economy via central bank's open market operations.
China's economy growth would stay at relatively low levels
for a while, with a V-type recovery unlikely as policymakers
have to make some progress in restructuring the economy, Fan
added.
China's economy expanded at its slowest pace in more than
three years in the second quarter, growing 7.6 percent on year
as demand at home and abroad slackened.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick
Macfie)