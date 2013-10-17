BEIJING Oct 18 China's economy probably grew at
its fastest pace in three quarters between July and September as
firmer foreign and domestic demand lifted factory production and
retail sales.
Yet any optimism from the government figures due later on
Friday could fade quickly as global demand remains volatile and
efforts at home to engineer slower but more sustainable growth
could cut the rebound short.
After three decades of blistering expansion fuelled by
exports and investment, Beijing is trying to shift the economic
mix so that activity is geared much more to consumption. That
means a slowdown from the double-digit growth of previous years.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the world's second-largest
economy to have grown 7.8 percent in the third quarter from a
year earlier, picking up from 7.5 percent in the previous three
months.
That would keep China on track to achieve the government's
growth target of 7.5 percent this year, much stronger than other
major economies but still the worst performance for the country
in 23 years.
"September data will confirm a near-term growth
stabilisation theme," Jian Chang and Joey Chew, economists at
Barclays, said in a note. "That said, we expect some slowdown in
the fourth quarter."
The GDP figures will add to September monthly data. Annual
growth in factory output is expected to have edged down slightly
to 10.1 percent from 10.4 percent in August, while retail sales
are forecast to be little changed at 13.5 percent.
Fixed asset investment, a crucial driver of growth, is
expected to have risen 20.3 percent in the first nine months
compared to the same period a year ago, unchanged from the pace
seen between January and August.
The fragility of China's economic revival was underscored
last week when data showed September's exports fell 0.3 percent
from a year earlier, in stark contrast to expectations for a 6
percent rise.
Weaker demand in southeast Asia had driven the surprise drop
in exports, as fears of possible U.S. monetary policy tightening
led investors to retreat from emerging markets, thereby bruising
consumer confidence and demand for Chinese goods.
With China's economic pick-up so shaky, most economists
believe Chinese authorities are likely to stand still on
monetary policy in the next year-and-a-half. But at the same
time, few believe Beijing would dramatically loosen policy to
aid growth, barring a sharp downturn.