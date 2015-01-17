SHANGHAI Jan 17 China's economic growth may be
as high as 7.3 percent this year, partly due to falling
commodity prices, the official Xinhua news agency quoted an
academic advisor to the central bank's monetary policy committee
as saying on Saturday.
Song Guoqing was also quoted telling a forum that China's
consumer price index may rise in 2015 by about 1.6 percent,
saying the sharp decline in prices of commodities including
crude oil, iron ore and copper presented "a large bonus" for the
economy.
Xinhua said Song's views were echoed by Ma Jun, chief
economist of the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) research
bureau.
The central bank had said in a report seen by Reuters in
mid-December China's economic growth could slow to 7.1 percent
in 2015 from an expected 7.4 percent last year.
China's annual economic growth likely slowed to 7.2 percent
in the fourth quarter of last year, the weakest since the depths
of the global crisis, a Reuters poll in early January showed,
which would keep pressure on policymakers to head off a sharper
slowdown this year.
The expected slowdown in growth of the world's
second-largest economy, from 7.3 percent in the June-September
quarter, means the full-year figure would undershoot the
government's 7.5 percent target and mark the weakest expansion
in 24 years.
China's reform-minded leaders have shown greater tolerance
of slower growth, but a further slowdown could fuel job losses
and undermine public support for changes.
The PBOC unexpectedly cut interest rates in November for the
first time in more than two years, aiming to lower borrowing
costs and support growth. Later, it loosened loan restrictions
to encourage banks to step up lending.
At the forum, Ma estimated annual gross domestic output
growth would increase by 0.12 percentage point if the price of
crude oil drops by 10 percent year on year, Xinhua said.
The government is expected to announce fourth-quarter GDP on
Jan. 20.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by David Holmes)