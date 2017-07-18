FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China Q2 economic growth breakdown, by major sector
July 18, 2017 / 4:58 AM / a day ago

TABLE-China Q2 economic growth breakdown, by major sector

2 Min Read

    BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the second quarter, the
same pace as the first quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

    Below is a table of NBS data published on Tuesday showing a breakdown of second quarter GDP
 by major sector, with year-on-year growth rates for each.     
    
                                    2Q2017  1Q2017  4Q2016  3Q2016  2Q2016  1Q2016
 GDP                                   6.9     6.9     6.8     6.7     6.7     6.7
 Primary industry (agricultural)       3.8     3.0     2.9     4.0     3.1     2.9
 Secondary industry (manufacturing     6.4     6.4     6.1     6.1     6.3     5.9
 and construction)                                                          
 Tertiary (services)                   7.6     7.7     8.3     7.6     7.5     7.6
                                                                                  
 Agri/forestry/animal                  3.9     3.2     3.1     4.1     3.3     3.1
 husbandry/fishery                                                          
 Industrial                            6.6     6.5     6.1     6.1     6.0     5.7
 Construction                          5.4     5.3     5.9     6.0     7.3     7.8
 Retail/wholesale                      7.1     7.4     7.2     7.0     6.5     5.8
 Transportation/storage/postal         9.6     8.7     9.9     6.5     5.7     3.3
 Catering and accommodation            7.0     7.4     7.3     6.5     6.8     7.0
 Finance                               3.2     4.4     3.8     5.6     5.3     8.1
 Real estate                           6.2     7.8     7.7     8.8     8.8     9.1
 

 (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Sunil Nair)

