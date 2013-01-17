* China Q4 annual GDP growth seen quickening to 7.8 pct -
Reuters poll
* Accelerating industrial production, jump in exports point
to Q4 rebound
* 2012 GDP seen at 7.7 pct, weakest full-year growth since
1999
* Recovery tepid amid uncertain outlook for global economy
* Data due for release at 0200 GMT
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Jan 18 China's economy rebounded
towards 8 percent growth in the final quarter of 2012 after
seven straight quarters of slowdown, data on Friday should
confirm, but an uncertain global outlook means Beijing may need
to keep tweaking policy to support growth.
A steady fourth quarter recovery has been heralded by an
acceleration in industrial output in October and November and a
jump in export in December, although some analysts believe last
month's sharp expansion in trade could be a blip.
Full-year economic growth in 2012 is expected to have slowed
to 7.7 percent -- the weakest expansion since 1999 -- from 9.3
percent in 2011.
"Recovery in the fourth-quarter could still be modest, we
haven't seen any signs of a strong rebound," said Haibin Zhu,
China economist at JPMorgan Chase in Hong Kong.
"The external demand remains uncertain and China's export
sector still faces difficulties in the first half - the rise in
December exports could be short-lived."
China's exports grew 14.1 percent last month compared with a
year earlier, racing past market expectations of 4 percent and
November's 2.9 percent pace.
Annual economic growth may have quickened to 7.8 percent in
the fourth quarter from 7.4 percent in the third, according to a
Reuters poll of economists, driven by faster infrastructure
investment and a heating up of the housing market.
Analysts say that the recovery is still tepid.
Chinese leaders, while warning that the global economic
malaise may last longer than expected, have promised to maintain
policy "fine-tuning", Beijing's mantra throughout last year, in
2013 to keep growth stable.
Economic stability is seen vital for Xi Jinping and Li
Keqiang, who are due to take over as President and Premier,
respectively, in March, as they have pledged to push forward
structural reforms to sustain long-term growth.
GDP and activity data -- industrial output, retail sales and
fixed-asset investment -- will be released by the National
Bureau of Statistics at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday.
ACCOMMODATIVE POLICIES
The central bank, which cut interest rates twice in mid-2012
and cut banks reserve ratios (RRR) three times since late 2011,
has since switched to short-term cash injections via open market
operations to guide monetary policy, apparently fearful of
fanning price pressures or encouraging a property bubble.
While the central bank may be wary of cutting interest rates
and bank reserve ratios again after data showing consumer
inflation in December quickened to a seven-month high of 2.5
percent, it could still keep the credit tab open.
China's social financing, a broad measure of liquidity in
the economy that includes corporate bonds and trust loans,
jumped an annual 23 percent to a record 15.8 trillion yuan in
2012, while new loans rose 10 percent to 8.2 trillion yuan.
Chinese leaders have studiously avoided any hint of
repeating the 4 trillion yuan ($640 billion) stimulus package it
unleashed in response to the 2008/09 crisis, which led to a
debt-fuelled spending binge by local governments.
Yao Wei, China economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong,
expects economic growth to quicken to 8.2 percent in the first
quarter of 2013, but she cautioned investors to be wary of a
policy backlash if property inflation rises sharply.
New home prices in 70 major Chinese cities rose 0.3 percent
in November from October -- the fourth month in the last five to
show a rise -- a modest increase but the most, nonetheless, in
19 months, official data showed.
Rising housing prices could be a fresh headache for China's
policymakers as worries resurface about the sustainability of
investment in the sector.
"The Chinese government will choose to tighten its property
policies and check credit growth again if housing prices rise
quickly," Yao wrote in a note to clients.
Several top government think-tanks have pencilled in annual
economic growth of 8 percent growth for 2013, even though the
government is likely to target 7.5 percent expansion.