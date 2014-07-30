By Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing
| BEIJING, July 30
BEIJING, July 30 China's regional economies
enjoyed a revival in growth in the second quarter, data from
provincial governments showed, chiming with earlier figures that
suggest a burst of government stimulus measures is
re-invigorating activity.
Of the 30 regions and provinces that released their local
gross domestic product (GDP) data, 23 reported first-half
economic growth accelerated from the first quarter.
About three-quarters posted growth that was higher than the
national average of 7.4 percent in the first six months.
Growth also diverged sharply between eastern and western
China. The coastal and northeastern regions fared the worst,
while activity was most buoyant in the central and western
areas, where double-digit growth rates were concentrated.
Analysts said this suggested China's bid to rebalance its
economy is paying off.
From redefining job targets to shifting investment to inland
areas and cutting obsolete capacity in energy-guzzling sectors
in the north, China wants to overhaul the world's second-largest
economy and encourage more sustainable and higher-quality
growth.
"The growth gap is an expected result of Beijing's efforts
to rebalance regional economies and let the fruits of growth be
more evenly shared by the poorer inland regions," said Nie Wen,
an analyst at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.
For a table of regional GDP data, please click on
In Hebei -- China's top steel producer -- for instance, GDP
growth stayed sluggish in the first six months, even though
activity picked up slightly to 5.8 percent compared with 4.2
percent in the first quarter.
Hebei's drowsy performance is in part due to its efforts to
remake itself. Hebei wants to slash total steel capacity by 60
million tonnes by 2017 and to shut more outdated steel mills
this year to cut air pollution in northern China.
Similarly in the northeastern Heilongjiang province, the
only province that has not released its GDP data, a local
statistician who declined to be identified said first-half GDP
growth was likely to be the lowest in China at under 5 percent.
A hub for China's heavy industry and a major coal producer,
Heilongjiang was also the weakest performer in the first
quarter, when its GDP growth fell to 4.1 percent.
INLAND REGIONS OUTPACING
In contrast, economies in the west such as Chongqing,
Guizhou and Qinghai all posted double-digit GDP growth between
January and June, helped by policy support. Just last month,
Premier Li Keqiang had vowed to sink more cash into the
industries and infrastructure in western China.
"Most of Beijing's recent piecemeal pro-growth measures have
targeted the central and western provinces," Nie said.
Meanwhile, the biggest export-oriented provinces of
Guangdong and Zhejiang saw GDP growth slacken in the first-half
of 2014 to between 7 percent and 7.5 percent.
Cooling growth along China's eastern coast is in line with
Beijing's goal of cutting its economic reliance on exports in
favor of a more sustainable expansion in domestic consumption.
Data earlier this month showed China's economic growth
quickened to 7.5 percent in the second quarter, as a raft of
stimulus measures helped lift the pace from an 18-month low of
7.4 percent between January and March.
Still, a Reuters poll this month found that China's economy
is forecast to grow 7.4 percent this year, the slowest pace in
24 years, and many economists believe more government measures
may be needed to maintain its momentum.
In eastern Shandong province, growth edged up to 8.8 percent
in the first half from 8.7 percent in the first quarter, but
strains are evident from the earlier slowdown in growth,
government efforts to reduce excess capacity and a cooling
property market.
The amount of bad bank loans in the province surged 25.8
percent between January and June this year, the official
Financial News reported last week.
Many economists see the property slowdown as the key risk to
national and regional economies this year. A growing number of
cities and local governments have eased restrictions on property
purchases in recent months to shore up revenues and boost
economic activity.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)