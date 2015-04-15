* Q1 growth slowed to 7.0 pct y/y from Q4's 7.3 pct
* Factory output in March +5.6 pct y/y, below forecast
* More policy easing seen needed to hit 2015 growth target
* C.bank may deliver more cuts in interest rates, reserve
ratio
(Adds reaction, more background)
By Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, April 15 China grew at its slowest pace
in six years at the start of 2015 and weakness in key sectors
suggested the world's second-largest economy was still losing
momentum, intensifying Beijing's struggle to find the right
policy mix to shore up activity.
A series of cuts in interest rates, lower reserve ratios at
banks and easing measures in the property sector look to have
mostly flowed into stock market speculation without delivering
much support to fundamentals. Still, the economy's persisting
slowdown means more stimulus measures are expected soon.
Gross domestic product grew an annual 7.0 percent in the
first quarter, slowing from 7.3 percent in the fourth quarter of
2014, China's statistics bureau said. While that matched the
median forecast in a Reuters poll, analysts said it seemed at
odds with data on the components of growth.
Monthly retail sales, industrial output and fixed asset
investment data released with the GDP figures all missed analyst
expectations. Growth in fixed-asset investment (FAI), a key
economic driver in China, was the slowest since 2000, while
industrial output grew at its weakest since the global financial
crisis in 2008.
More bad news came from another major economic pillar, the
real estate sector, with property investment rising an annual
8.5 percent in the first quarter, the weakest rate since 2009.
"If you look at Q1, exports were poor, industrial production
was poor, FAI was much slower, retail sales soft, so how can GDP
in real terms still be 7 percent?" said Kevin Lai, senior
economist at Daiwa in Hong Kong.
The National Bureau of Statistics did not release a
breakdown of the GDP figures, saying the final figures were not
yet available.
It was the weakest expansion since the first quarter of
2009, when the global financial crisis saw China's growth tumble
to 6.6 percent. A massive stimulus package pulled the economy
out of the slump but at the cost of saddling local governments
with a mountain of debt.
On a quarterly basis, growth slowed to 1.3 percent between
January and March after seasonal adjustments, the statistics
bureau said, from 1.5 percent in the previous three months.
"Both a policy rate cut and bank reserve ratio cut are
likely," said Louis Kuijs, chief China economist at RBS in Hong
Kong, saying the fact the monthly data didn't show an
improvement in March increased the pressure for a rate cut.
STOCK INDEXES UP
China's stock indexes, which have been on a sharp rally
since Beijing began easing monetary policy in November,
initially rose but then weakened after the data, with the
Shanghai Composite Index down by more than 1 percent.
Mainland investors have tended to celebrate weak data as
they strengthen the case for more liquidity injections, some of
which find their way into the stock market.
China's leadership, while emphasizing the need to adapt to
"a new normal" of slower but better-quality growth, have
signalled growing concern about a deeper downturn that could
fuel job losses and debt defaults.
Premier Li Keqiang said last week that China faced increased
downward pressures, and the government must "stand up to" such
pressure to protect employment and incomes.
Employment was being supported by the services sector, with
the survey-based unemployment rate standing at 5.1 percent,
according to Sheng Laiyun, the statistics bureau spokesperson.
However, weaker growth and nagging factory deflation could
force more manufacturers to cut jobs, analysts say, especially
if Beijing follows through on threats to allow more defaults and
bankruptcies in industries suffering from overcapacity.
"The problem of unemployment may show up if GDP growth
continuously stays below 7 percent." said Nie Wen, an economist
at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.
