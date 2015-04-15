* Q1 growth slowed to 7.0 pct y/y from Q4's 7.3 pct
* Deflation pressures persist, industrial output growth
slows
* More policy easing seen needed to hit 2015 growth target
* Rate cuts, lower bank reserve requirements expected
(Wraps GDP data, activity, property and energy figures,
statistics bureau and analyst comments)
By Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, April 15 China grew at its slowest pace
in six years at the start of 2015 and weakness in key sectors
suggested the world's second-largest economy was still losing
momentum, intensifying Beijing's struggle to find the right
policy mix to shore up activity.
Measures to support the property sector and a series of cuts
in interest rates and bank reserve requirements look to have
delivered less support to the economy than hoped, apart from
feeding a stock market surge, raising expectations of more
stimulus soon.
Gross domestic product (GDP) grew an annual 7.0 percent in
the first quarter, slowing from 7.3 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2014, China's statistics bureau said. While matching
the median forecast in a Reuters poll, some analysts said it
seemed stronger than data on the components of growth suggested.
"Despite a headline growth rate in line with expectations,
underlying economic activities appear to have softened further,"
Qu Hongbin, HSBC's co-head of Asian Economic Research, said in a
note.
"We expect policy makers to deploy further monetary easing
and other growth-supporting measures in the coming weeks."
Analysts calculated the GDP deflator had fallen 1.2 percent,
a six-year low, indicating broad deflationary pressures.
Monthly retail sales, industrial output and fixed asset
investment data released with the GDP figures all missed analyst
expectations. Growth in fixed-asset investment (FAI), a key
economic driver, was the slowest since 2000, while industrial
output grew at its weakest since the global financial crisis in
2008.
Power output, which some analysts use as a proxy for
economic activity, fell an annual 3.7 percent in March, the
biggest fall since the 2008 crisis.
More bad news came from the real estate sector, a major
economic pillar and where investment rose an annual 8.5 percent
in the first quarter, the weakest rate since 2009.
"If you look at Q1, exports were poor, industrial production
was poor, FAI was much slower, retail sales soft, so how can GDP
in real terms still be 7 percent?" said Kevin Lai, senior
economist at Daiwa in Hong Kong.
The National Bureau of Statistics did not release a
breakdown of the GDP data, saying the final figures were not yet
available.
WEAKEST SINCE GLOBAL CRISIS
It was China's weakest expansion since the first quarter of
2009, when the global financial crisis saw growth tumble to 6.6
percent. A massive stimulus package pulled China out of the
slump, but saddled local governments with a mountain of debt.
Sheng Laiyun, the spokesman at the statistics bureau, sought
to allay fears that the slowdown was getting out of hand.
"The risk of the Chinese economy having a 'double dip' or a
'hard landing' is very small," he told reporters, adding that
China would meet its 2015 GDP growth target of around 7 percent.
The stock market , which has surged about
70 percent since Beijing began cutting rates in November, ceded
early gains to be down 0.9 percent. Mainland investors have
tended to see weak data as strengthening the case for easier
policy and cash injections, some of which flow into shares.
And many analysts did see further easing as imminent, as
Wednesday's data followed figures showing a fall in exports in
March and slower-than-expected growth in money supply.
"We maintain our forecasts of one interest rate cut in the
second quarter and two additional reserve requirement ratio
cuts, with the risk of more," economists at Barclays said in a
note.
DEFLATION RISKS
Chinese leaders, while emphasizing the need for slower but
better-quality growth, have made clear they would not tolerate
widespread job losses, a danger that is contained for now. A
survey-based unemployment rate was flat at 5.1 percent, Sheng
from the statistics agency said, unchanged from 2014.
Yet some analysts warned this could change if deflationary
risks push firms to shed more jobs, and if Beijing carries out
threats to allow more companies fighting overcapacity to fail.
"This is an economy in need of substantially easier
financial conditions," Westpac economists said in a note.
"Lower benchmark lending rates, in addition to a more
energetic quantitative effort from the People's Bank of China,
should come into play without undue delay."
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Editing by
John Mair)