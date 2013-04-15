* China Q1 GDP +7.7 pct y/y vs 8.0 pct in Reuters poll
* China Q1 FAI +20.9 pct y/y vs 21.3 pct in Reuters poll
* China March industrial output +8.9 pct y/y vs 10.0 pct in
Reuters poll
* China March retail sales +12.6 pct y/y vs 12.5 pct in
Reuters poll
By Kevin Yao and Langi Chiang
BEIJING, April 15 China's economic recovery
unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013 with
slowing factory output and investment spending forcing analysts
to start slashing full-year forecasts despite official
insistence that the outlook was favourable.
The world's second-biggest economy grew 7.7 percent in the
first quarter from a year ago, slower than 7.9 percent hit in Q4
2012, below the Reuters consensus forecast of 8.0 percent and
confounding expectations of a surprise uptick that emerged after
surging credit and export data were published last week.
Commodities from crude oil to copper, wheat and corn all
fell after the data, share prices were knocked lower and the
Australian dollar slid as investors repriced expectations of
import demand from China.
"This number may well explain why there was so much
liquidity support in Q1," Tim Condon, head of Asian economic
research at ING in Singapore, told Reuters.
"Industrial production is unexpectedly weak and that's the
source of weakness in GDP. Based on this, the consensus
forecasts for GDP are going to be headed lower and we'll
certainly be looking at ours," Condon added.
Data released alongside GDP showed industrial output grew
8.9 percent in March from a year ago, below expectations of 10.0
percent in a Reuters poll.
China produced 2.14 million tonnes of crude steel per day in
March, down 3.2 percent from the previous month, with mills
still cautious about the prospects of a seasonal pick-up in
demand.
Monthly output was still 6.6 percent higher than the same
period last year, but product stockpiles soared to record levels
in March.
The disappointing production numbers, which also showed
China's implied oil demand falling to its lowest in seven
months, led to a broad-based sell-off of risky assets, with
Shanghai steel futures down more than 3 percent and Brent crude
futures LCOc1 dropping more than $2 to hit a fresh nine-month
low.
RBS cut its full-year GDP growth forecast to 7.8 percent
from 8.4 percent before the data.
"This is both due to the impact of the weaker start of 2013
and because the Q1 data shows slower quarter-on-quarter growth
momentum than expected," Louis Kuijs, chief China economist at
RBS in Hong Kong, wrote in a note to clients.
His observation on quarterly growth was shared by others
equally concerned about quarter-on-quarter expansion easing to
1.6 percent in Q4 from 2.0 percent in Q4.
Sheng Laiyun, spokesman at the National Bureau of Statistics
which released GDP in a flurry of other data on Monday, told a
news conference that such worries were unfounded.
"China's economic fundamentals haven't changed. We are
confident about future growth and optimistic about achieving
this year's growth target," Sheng said.
China has set a 7.5 percent GDP growth target for 2013, a
level Beijing believes will create sufficient jobs while
providing room to deliver structural reforms the government --
and international policy advisers -- believe are necessary to
put growth on a more sustainable long term footing.
"Employment is very stable," Sheng said. "Stable employment
is a basic indicator of China's economic stability," he added,
quoting Ministry of Labour and Social Securities data showing
that China created over 3 million new jobs in the first quarter.
STABILITY UNDERWHELMS
Stability clearly underwhelmed investors who had priced in
an acceleration from the fourth quarter. Such an uptick would
have underpinned the recovery trades that had gathered steam in
the wake of data last week that showed a near 60 percent
increase in total credit in the economy in Q1 2013 versus Q1
2012.
A 0.1 percent downgrade of the World Bank's 2013 China
growth forecast to 8.3 percent, following last week's cut to the
global trade outlook from the World Trade Organisation, was a
further blow to economists anticipating that broadly brighter
global economic data in the first quarter would underpin China's
recovery.
Weak industrial output growth and fixed asset investment
growth of 20.9 percent in the first quarter versus the 21.3
percent market consensus were big drags on sentiment -- as well
as GDP.
The most sluggish increase in power generation in six
months, up 2.1 percent year on year in March, and the fall in
steel output overshadowed a gentle uptick in retail sales growth
to 12.6 percent year-on-year in March from 12.3 percent in
February and expectations of 12.5 percent.
RECOVERY DELAYED
The rapid rise of a new consumer class in China is a factor
that keeps investors broadly optimistic about the longer-term
future of the economy, provided policymakers can rebalance the
drivers of growth away from the investment spending and exports
to which it is currently tilted.
Domestic consumption was the biggest driver of growth in Q1,
delivering 4.3 percentage points of the 7.7 percent total.
Capital formation delivered 2.3 percentage points while exports
generated the 1.1 percentage point balance.
But as construction is a major component of domestic
consumption, economic activity is still largely dependent on
investment spending which is currently around 50 percent of GDP
and a level which worries the International Monetary Fund, among
others.
China's real estate investment rose 20.2 percent Q1 on a
year earlier, while revenues from property sales rose 61.3
percent, adding to worries of an unsustainable house price boom
-- though a profit warning from construction equipment maker,
Zoomlion, was a sign that Beijing's property cooling
measures are biting.
Real estate investment was worth 11 percent of GDP Q1 and
directly impacts around 40 other business sectors.
The key question for economists is whether China's recovery
momentum from its weakest full year of growth since 1999 has
been reversed -- and not simply slowed -- and sees the
government tinker with policy settings in response that create
problems further down the road.
"I hope they don't ease because policy is already very
easy," Tao Wang, China economist at UBS in Hong Kong, said.
"I don't think this is a turning point for slower growth. I
think the recovery is probably delayed, but I think the recovery
is still coming."