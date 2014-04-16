BEIJING, April 16 China's economic growth in the first quarter was within range, and the employment situation remained stable and inflation under control, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

"Although economic growth slowed in the first quarter, in general, it stayed in a reasonable range," said bureau spokesman Sheng Laiyun.

The comments came at a media briefing following the release of data showing the economy grew 7.4 percent in January-March, slightly above expectations for 7.3 percent growth. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)