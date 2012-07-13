BEIJING, July 13 China's economy showed signs of
stabilising in the second quarter, the statistics bureau said on
Friday, after data revealed the slowest three months of growth
since the start of 2009.
China's year-on-year Q2 growth of 7.6 percent was in line
with the consensus forecast in the benchmark Reuters poll, but
quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.8 percent was slightly ahead of
forecast, suggesting a sequential improvement that implies the
bottom of the current downtrend may have been reached.
Statistics bureau spokesman, Sheng Laiyun, said that first
half growth overall, which was 7.8 percent, was within the range
of expectations, adding that slower growth created a favourable
environment for delivering structural economic reforms.
He added that property controls had been a major factor in
restraining growth, but that now was not the time to relax them.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)