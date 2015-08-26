DUESSELDORF, Germany Aug 26 German engineering
association VDMA sees China remaining the top buyer of German
engineered products for the foreseeable future, despite a recent
decline in exports to the Asian country, VDMA Managing Director
Thilo Brodtmann said.
"The current distortions, on the stock exchange and
elsewhere, don't change our general strategy," he told Reuters
in an interview on Wednesday.
German engineers' exports to China shrank by 4.9 percent in
the first six months of 2015. Brodtmann said VDMA was
nonetheless sticking with its forecast for stagnating 2015
industry output.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Madeline Chambers)