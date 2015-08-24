(Updates with quotes from Hollande, Merkel)
BERLIN Aug 24 The leaders of Germany and France
voiced confidence on Monday that China would take the necessary
steps to stabilise its economy, playing down the impact of a
recent plunge in Chinese stocks on the global economy.
"China is a big country, it's the number two economy in the
world. It's one of the most competitive economies and it has
considerable resources," French President Francois Hollande said
at a news conference in Berlin.
"It will find the appropriate responses and the global
economy is solid enough to grow independent of the situation in
China," he added, noting that falling stock markets would not
determine "our positions".
Chinese stocks slumped almost 9 percent on Monday, their
worst performance since the depths of the global financial
crisis. The plunge wiped out what was left of 2015's gains,
which in June stood at more than 50 percent.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, hosting Hollande and
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, said she expected China to
do "everything it possibly can" to stabilise the situation.
She noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) does
not expect a lasting crisis in China.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Noah Barkin, writing by Erik
