Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
BEIJING May 7 China's gold reserves stood at 58.14 million fine troy ounces at the end of April, up from 57.79 million fine troy ounces at the end of March, the central bank said.
China began updating its reserve figures on a monthly basis in June 2015. Prior to that, the reserve figures were not updated regularly. (Reporting by Jessica Macy Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.