Australian gold output slumps 8 pct in Q1 due to cyclone, rain
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
BEIJING, March 7 China's gold reserves were unchanged at 59.24 million fine troy oz at the end of February, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.
Gold reserves value rose to $74.376 billion at the end of February, from $71.292 billion at end-January, data published on the People's Bank of China website also showed. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.