BEIJING, March 7 China's gold reserves were unchanged at 59.24 million fine troy oz at the end of February, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

Gold reserves value rose to $74.376 billion at the end of February, from $71.292 billion at end-January, data published on the People's Bank of China website also showed. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)