BEIJING, July 10 China must maintain a reasonable investment growth to bolster the world's second-largest economy and stand up to the headwinds from global economic uncertainties, Premier Wen Jiabao said in remarks published on the government's website on Tuesday.

Wen made the comments in meetings with economists in banks and businesses to discuss current conditions in the Chinese economy and the policy settings needed to reinvigorate growth.

"The measures to stabilise economic growth include boosting consumption and diversifying exports, but currently, what is important is to pursue a reasonable growth of investment," Wen told economists in two meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

He also said that stabilising growth is the most urgent near term task and also a long-term arduous task. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)