BEIJING, April 15 China's economy faces downward
pressure but growth is within a reasonable range, the spokesman
of the statistics bureau said on Wednesday after data showed
economic expansion slid to a six-year low between January and
March.
Sheng Laiyun told a news conference that China's
survey-based unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent, without
specifying the time period.
Figures published earlier on Wednesday showed China's
economic growth cooled to 7.0 percent in the first quarter, in
line with expectations even though activity data for March
disappointed across the board.
