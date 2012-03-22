BEIJING, March 22 China's economic growth may weaken to just over 8 percent in the first quarter and even slip below that level in the following quarter, reinforcing the case for further monetary policy easing, a senior government economist said on Thursday.

"The downward pressure on the economy is bigger than we had previously anticipated," said Zhu Baoliang, chief economist at the State Information Centre, a top government think-tank.

"Economic growth in the first quarter (of 2012) may not be as strong as 8.5 percent as we initially thought. Growth could be around 8.2-8.3 percent," he told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, the HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed China's factory activity shrank for a fifth straight month in March, leaving investors fretting about the risks to global growth and anticipating fresh policy support from Beijing.

China's economy is expected to post a fifth successive quarter of slowing growth. Most analysts anticipate growth will ease towards 8 percent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, weakening from 8.9 percent in the previous quarter.

Zhu expects growth to slow further in the second quarter, probably to around or even lower than 8 percent, when it's likely to bottom out.

"Whether the second-quarter growth rate could fall below 8 percent will depend on monetary policy," he said.

"Monetary policy is likely to be relaxed a little bit," he said, adding that he expect the central bank to continue to cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in the coming months.

Weakening consumption has been the main drag on economic activity in recent months, but the chances of a sharp growth slowdown remain limited due to resilient investment, Zhu said.

