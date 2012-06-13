* Sub-7 pct growth possible if June data weak-adviser says
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, June 13 China's annual economic growth
could drop below 7 percent in the second quarter, an influential
government adviser said in published remarks on Wednesday, the
most pessimistic forecast of any government or private-sector
economist.
Sub-7 percent growth would reflect the pace of the economy
during the global financial crisis. China reported economic
growth of just 6.6 percent in the first quarter of 2009.
A sharpening slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy
galvanised policymakers last week into cutting interest rates
for the first time since the global financial crisis -- their
boldest move yet to try to revive an economy facing its sixth
straight quarterly slowdown.
"GDP growth in the second quarter could fall below 7 percent
if there is no significant improvements in economic data for
June," said Zheng Xinli, deputy head of the China Center for
International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE) -- a government
think-tank in Beijing.
His comments were carried in the overseas edition of the
People's Daily, the main newspaper of the ruling Communist
Party. Zheng is also vice head of the economic committee of the
Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC),
which advises China's parliament.
Until 2009, he was deputy chief of the Chinese communist
party's policy research office.
Zheng said year-on-year industrial output growth usually
outpaces GDP growth by 3-5 percentage points. Industrial output
rose 9.3 percent in April, the weakest pace in three years, and
increased 9.6 percent in May.
So unless activity picks up in June, second-quarter GDP
growth could be below 7 percent, Zheng argued.
NO HARD LANDING
Government and private-sector economists have gradually cut
their forecasts for China's economy this year. Many had
predicted the low point of China's slowdown would be in the
first quarter, but they now expect it in the second quarter.
Analysts forecast in a Reuters benchmark poll in May that
China would deliver second-quarter economic growth of 7.9
percent. They forecast full-year growth of 8.2 percent.
Since then, data for the month of May has suggested little
pick up in the domestic economy and the central bank has cut
rates by 25 basis points, underlining policymakers' concern.
Inflation hit a two-year low in May, retail sales rose at
their weakest pace since February 2011 and fixed asset
investment growth was the lowest in nearly a decade.
But exports and imports were stronger than forecast as U.S.
demand helped offset weakness in Europe stemming from the
region's debt crisis.
Zhu Baoliang, chief economist at State Information Centre,
another top government think-tank, forecast second-quarter
growth of 7.5 percent, cutting his earlier prediction of 7.8
percent. He expects the second quarter to be the bottom of the
down cycle.
Peng Wensheng, chief economist at China International
Capital Corp (CICC), the country's top investment bank, has cut
his outlook on second-quarter growth to 7.3 percent from 7.8
percent.
"Policy loosening usually needs one to two quarters to
impact the real economy, so we believe the loosening could show
results in the third quarter," Peng said in a note to clients.
Data on the economy in June and the second quarter as a
whole is due to be published in mid-July.
Despite the slide, most economists doubt China is heading
for a hard landing, usually defined in a Chinese context as an
abrupt fall in quarterly growth below 7-8 percent with big job
losses, which could pose a threat to social stability.
"A hard landing is unlikely as there are no big employment
problems that could lead to social unrest," Zhu said.
FULL YEAR
During the depths of the global financial crisis in 2008/09,
when 20 million migrant workers lost their jobs as global trade
dried up, Beijing announced a 4 trillion yuan ($628 billion)
stimulus plan to revive double-digit economic growth.
Beijing has indicated it has no intention of repeating the
huge stimulus this time around, partly because the economy is
still trying to digest some of the problems it had spawned,
including piles of local government debt and high property
prices.
Today's labour market is also relatively tight and wages are
rising.
Xia Bin, a former adviser to the central bank and now head
of the financial research institute at the cabinet's think-tank,
said last month that slowing growth alone does not imply a hard
landing, as long as the job market and the banking sector remain
stable.
The People's Daily also quoted Jia Kang, head of the Finance
Ministry's think-tank, as predicting China's economic growth
could bottom out in the second quarter.
"If everything goes smoothly, economic growth could hit a
trough in the second quarter and, if the situation is worse,
that may happen in the third quarter," Jia was quoted as saying.
Still, full-year growth is widely expected to be the weakest
since 1999.
The Reuters poll produced a median forecast of 8.2 percent.
Peng and Zhu forecast 8.1 percent.
The government warned earlier this year that it was prepared
to allow a slowdown in the economy to 7.5 percent as it tried to
focus growth more on domestic factors than the exports sector.