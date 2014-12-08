* Annual economic meeting starts Tuesday - state radio
* Many think-tanks recommend 2015 target of 7 pct growth
* Commodity price fall seen justifying lower inflation
target
* Official economic target announcements expected in March
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Dec 8 China's top leadership will meet
on Tuesday for an annual gathering to map out economic and
reform plans for the following year, and some influential
advisers to the government are recommending it cuts its 2015
growth target to seven percent.
China looks set to miss its growth target this year for the
first time since 1999, and full-year growth is likely to be the
weakest in 24 years. The government last cut its annual growth
target in 2012, to 7.5 percent from eight percent that it had
kept for eight years.
Sources said government-run think-tanks, which are
influential in the decision-making process but do not wield
power themselves, are planning to recommend Beijing reduce its
official GDP growth target in 2015 to seven percent, down from
7.5 percent this year.
"President Xi (Jinping) has already hinted at the growth
target when he said growth of seven percent is the highest in
the world," said a senior economist at the Chinese Academy of
Social Sciences (CASS), who declined to be identified.
"I think it should be seven percent if there are no more
surprises. But it cannot be lower than seven percent, otherwise
there could be employment problems and debt default problems."
China's reform-minded leaders have shown greater tolerance
for slower growth, but they will have to tread carefully to
avoid a sharper slowdown that could fuel job losses and debt
default risks, analysts say.
The annual Central Economic Work Conference, which state
radio said meets from Tuesday, may reiterate a prudent monetary
policy, but the sources believe the underlying tone could be
accommodative to ward off a sharp growth slowdown.
Economists expect policymakers to embark on their biggest
easing campaign since the global financial crisis, forecasting a
combination of more rate cuts and reductions in bank reserve
requirements to encourage lending despite mounting bad loans.
After months of saying major stimulus wasn't needed, the
central bank surprised markets on Nov. 21 by cutting interest
rates for the first time in more than two years to shore up
growth and lift some of the pressure off debt-laden companies.
INFLATION SEEN EASING TOO
Several think-tanks have also suggested the government lower
its target on consumer inflation to around three percent from
this year's 3.5 percent, given falling commodity prices.
"We recommended a growth target of around seven percent,"
said Zhu Baoliang, chief economist at the State Information
Centre, a top government think-tank.
"We suggested an inflation target of around three percent.
On employment, we should aim for 10 million new jobs," he said,
adding that he recommended a quicker pace of reform in 2015.
The government may budget a deficit of nearly three percent
of GDP in 2015 from this year's 2.1 percent, to allow local
governments to sell bonds independently as they scale back
fund-raising via local financial vehicles, sources said.
"We will close the back door, barring local governments from
raising debt via special purpose vehicles, but we must open up
the front door. We need to boost fiscal spending and expand the
budget deficit as we need to stabilise growth," said the CASS
economist.
The meeting, which sources said would run until Thursday, is
unlikely to result in any public announcement of economic
targets, which are usually reserved for the opening of the
national parliamentary session in early March.
Adding to already gloomy data, analysts
expect upcoming figures on investment and inflation to be
similarly lacklustre, and the property market is likely to
remain weak well into 2015, weighing on demand for everything
from furniture and glass to cement and steel.
Reducing the growth target would be a natural reaction as
Beijing moves to manage domestic expectations.
Top leaders could discuss ways to quicken economic reforms
next year, including a fiscal overhaul to deal with the root
cause of local government debt, and further financial market
liberalisation, the sources said.
(Writing by Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)