By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING Oct 24 China will be able to keep
economic growth at around 6-7 percent annually over the next
three to five years, a top People's Bank of China policymaker
said on Saturday, a day after the bank cut interest rates for
the sixth time in less than a year.
The comments from Yi Gang, vice governor of the People's
Bank of China, appeared to be aimed at reassuring investors this
level of growth - the slowest pace in two decades but still
faster than other major economies - is the Chinese economy's
"new normal".
"China's future economic growth will still be relatively
quick. Around seven, six-point-something - these will all be
very normal," he told a conference in Beijing.
As well as cutting interest rates on Friday, the PBOC
lowered the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.
Both moves were bids to jumpstart growth in China's slowing
economy, a drag on global growth that has been of major concern
in emerging markets and other leading economies.
Monetary policy easing in the world's second-largest economy
is at its most aggressive since the 2008/09 financial crisis, as
growth looks set to slip to a 25-year-low this year of under 7
percent.
China will lower the reserve requirement ratio - the amount
of cash that major banks need to keep on hand - in the future at
a "normal" pace, Yi said.
The vice governor said the PBOC planned to keep interest
rates at a reasonable level to reduce the corporate debt burden,
and noted that interest rate liberalization does not mean that
the central bank would reduce regulation of rates.
China will also continue to set benchmark lending and
deposit rates for some time, he said, but these rates would not
restrict market pricing.
Data released on Monday showed China's economy grew 6.9
percent between July and September from a year earlier, dipping
below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial
crisis.
Yi also noted that China's stock market, which has fallen
sharply since June, had completed most of its adjustments and
that the yuan, which was buffetted in the wake of a surprise
devaluation in early August, has stabilised. The PBOC was
looking into leverage levels in the debt market, he noted.
Yi also commented on China's debt levels. He said that China
did not have exceptionally high debt levels, and while the bank
is not overly anxious about cutting the level of leverage in the
economy, the overall strategy is to stabilize leverage levels.
