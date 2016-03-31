BEIJING, March 31 China's economic growth is
likely to slow to around 5 percent annually between 2021-2025
from an expected annual rate of 6.5 percent in the next five
years, a senior Chinese central bank official was reported by
official media as saying on Thursday.
The recovery of China's economy will be "L-shaped", Yao
Yudong, head of the Peoples' Bank of China's Research Institute
of Finance and Banking, told a forum in Shenzhen, the Securities
Times reported on its website.
Yao said the world's second largest economy has shown some
positive signs but the government needs to push forward reforms
to ensure long-term growth momentum.
China aims to keep average annual economic growth at or
above 6.5 percent in the next five years, though Premier Li
Keqiang acknowledged that leaders face "a tough
battle".
Chinese leaders have also set an economic growth target of
6.5 percent to 7 percent for this year, introducing a range
rather than a more precise target as it seeks greater
flexibility in juggling growth, job creation and restructuring
"zombie companies" in bloated industries.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)