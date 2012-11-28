By Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards
BEIJING Nov 28 China is certain to hit the
government's economic growth target of 7.5 percent for 2012 and
could even exceed it, Commerce Minister Chen Deming said on
Wednesday.
Chen made the comment at a conference, adding that China
would likely spend more than $70 billion this year on
non-financial outbound direct investment.
"In the first three quarters, China's economy has grown 7.7
percent from a year ago, therefore, it is for certain that we
can achieve the annual GDP target of 7.5 percent or above, "
Chen said in a speech.
His forecast was seconded by Chen Dongqi, deputy chief at
the Academy of Macroeconomics Research, a think-tank under the
powerful National Development and Reform Commission. He told the
conference, in comments carried by state radio, that growth
would reach between 7.6 and 7.7 percent this year.
China's growth rate has slowed for seven successive quarters
and is on course for its weakest full year of expansion since
1999, albeit at a pace that far outstrips the rest of the
world's major economies.
The minister's remarks on growth echo those made by an
official from the National Bureau of Statistics in October when
economic data for the third quarter revealed annual growth had
dipped to 7.4 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect China, the world's second
biggest economy, to grow by 7.7 percent in 2012.
Beijing has followed a programme of fine-tuning economic
policies - cutting interest rates, freeing more cash for lending
and approving a raft of infrastructure projects - for the last
12 months in an effort to underpin an economy currently caught
in its slackest period of activity since the 2008-09 global
financial crisis.
China's exposure to the global trade cycle has seen growth
crimped by a slow recovery in the United States and a lingering
financial crisis in the European Union - the two biggest markets
for goods from the country's factories.
China's $1.9 trillion of exports were worth about 31 percent
of GDP in 2011, according to World Bank data and about 200
million Chinese jobs are estimated to be supported by the
external sector.
Being levered to external demand makes Beijing particularly
sensitive to the risk of protectionism - even more so as the
government seeks to broaden the structure of the economy and put
more of its huge $3.2 trillion stockpile of foreign reserves to
work through outbound direct investment.
Chen said the trend for China to increase its outbound
investment would continue for years to come.
"As you know, China has more than $3 trillion of foreign
exchange reserves, which has provided (favourable) conditions
for our outbound investment," he told the conference.
"I think the non-financial outbound investment this year
will be larger than last year and likely top $70 billion."
OUTBOUND INVESTMENT
China's outbound direct investment from non-financial firms
in the first 10 months totalled $58.2 billion, up 25.8 percent
year-on-year, Ministry of Commerce data shows.
Outbound direct investment rose 8.5 percent to $74.7 billion
in 2011, extending a decade-long expansion streak. The
government is targeting a total of $560 billion in outbound
foreign direct investment in the five years to 2015.
The head of China's $482 billion sovereign wealth fund told
Reuters in an interview earlier this month that he detected a
rise in protectionism in Western economies and that the fund
would not invest where it was not welcome.
Tensions have risen recently between an increasingly wealthy
and acquisitive China and many of its Western trading partners
still struggling to recover from the effects of the global
financial crisis and where companies hungry for investment
capital are up for sale.
A series of trade actions against China by President Barack
Obama, including his blocking of a privately owned Chinese
company from building wind turbines close to a U.S. military
site, and his challenge of Chinese auto and auto-parts subsidies
in a World Trade Organization case, have increased the friction.
China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd and its Canadian
takeover target Nexen Inc on Tuesday withdrew and
resubmitted an application for U.S. approval of a proposed $15.1
billion tie-up, as Canada gets close to its decision on whether
to approve the transaction.
A brief statement did not provide a reason for, or the
timing of, the unexpected move. It was not immediately clear
whether the announcement meant the process had hit a snag or
signaled a delay in closing the deal, which has become a topic
of heated debate in Canada.