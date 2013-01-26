BEIJING Jan 26 China's economy could grow at
more than 8 percent in 2013, giving some underpinning to global
economic activity that is set for a mild, tortuous recovery
this year, the head of China's sovereign wealth fund said on
Saturday.
"China's economic growth could be over 8 percent this year.
China's economy supports a very large part of global demand,"
Lou Jiwei, chairman of the China Investment Corp. (CIC)
, told a forum.
China's economy expanded an annual rate of 7.9 percent in
the fourth quarter of 2012, snapping seven consecutive quarters
of weaker growth, as a raft of pro-growth policies kicked in.
The Q4 bounce helped lift full year growth in the world's
second biggest economy to 7.8 percent which, though China's
slowest pace for 13 years, generated roughly a third of global
economic growth of 3.2 percent - itself the worst since the 2009
financial crisis and just barely above the 3 percent mark
economists say signals a worldwide recession.
Lou said that even if China's growth did accelerate further
in 2013, increased financial market volatility caused by
Europe's debt crisis and concerns about the U.S. fiscal
position, left the world economy set for a "mild, tortuous and
slow recovery" at best.
Problems in debt-constrained countries, though, meant
opportunities for cash-rich China, Lou said, adding that the
government should encourage local firms to step up their efforts
to expand and invest abroad.
"There are big opportunities for countries with cash on
their hands, especially for China. We should grasp the
opportunities and give firms more freedom in investing
overseas," he said.
China has accumulated the world's biggest store for foreign
reserves, some $3.31 trillion as at the end of 2012, generated
largely as a function of capital controls that have forced
Chinese exporters to sell foreign currency to the central bank.
Easing capital controls to let firms more readily use export
earnings to buy overseas assets would please many executives who
say strict rules and a lengthy approval process for outbound
investments are big impediments to doing cross-border deals.
Despite the difficulties, Chinese non-financial outbound
foreign direct investment hit a record $14.7 billion in
December, taking the 2012 total to $77.2 billion from 2011's
$60.1 billion, Commerce Ministry data shows.
Beijing targets a total of $560 billion in outbound foreign
direct investment in the five years to end 2015.
REFORMS NEED POLITICAL COURAGE
Zeng Peiyan, a former vice-premier, told the same forum that
China's leaders must have "political courage" to quicken
economic reforms to help sustain long-term growth.
Zeng, now chairman of top Beijing think-tank the China
Centre for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), said the
Chinese economy was "shifting gear" and clearly decelerating
from the double-digit average growth rates of the past three
decades to 7-8 percent in the foreseeable future.
Chen Xiwen, deputy director of the office of the Central
Financial Work Leading Group, a powerful body that charts key
government economic policies, said China's growth strategy
should focus on improving urbanisation in its next stage of
development.
Chen, who also heads the ruling Communist Party's office on
rural policy, said China's actual urbanisation rate is around 35
percent - lower than the official rate of 51 percent.
"In other words there are some 200 million (rural) people
who have entered cities, but have not yet become urban
residents. This is a big problem that we need to deal with in
the future urbanisation process," he said.
China's rigid household registeration, or hukou, rules are
seen by many analysts as China's most pressing reform item as a
change there would address inequality and boost domestic demand,
rebalancing the core growth drivers of the economy.
The millions of migrant workers who have entered cities from
the 250 million-strong rural workforce are denied access to
services like health and education, forcing them to save hard
and constraining spending that would boost domestic consumption.
Spreading the benefit of China's ascent to its position as a
global economic powerhouse is widely seen as the best way of
quelling the risk of popular revolt and officials have pledged
to gradually loosen hukou controls.
A newly recalibrated official index this month indicated
China's gap between rich and poor was so wide that serious
social dissatisfaction may be brewing.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards and Ron
Popeski)