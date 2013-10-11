BEIJING Oct 11 China's economic growth should
exceed 7.5 percent this year, deputy central bank governor Yi
Gang was quoted by Xinhua as saying, the latest expression of
confidence from Beijing that the world's No. 2 economy is
steadying.
Yi was quoted as saying on the sidelines of the
International Monetary Fund meeting that growth could hit 7.6
percent, and that the government had the nation's shadow banking
system and its debt problems under control.
"I think for this year we're going to have certainly above
7.5 percent growth rate," Yi was reported by Xinhua to have said
in Washington. "Maybe 7.6 percent (or) something like that."
After cooling in 12 of the past 14 quarters, China's economy
is finally showing signs of stabilisation, helped in part by
government measures to shore up growth, including lowering taxes
for small firms and quickening infrastructure spending.
Growth in exports, which had slumped last year, is also
picking up on a firmer U.S. economy.
China is set to releases its third-quarter gross domestic
product data on Oct. 18 and analysts expect growth to quicken to
7.8 percent from a year ago.
Yi did not elaborate on how the government is controlling
dangers in China's shadow banks and its government debt -- two
areas of the financial sector widely regarded to be among the
biggest threats to the Chinese economy.
Analysts worry that lightly-regulated shadow banks,
estimated to be worth 34 trillion yuan ($5.6 trillion) and
accounting for a third of outstanding credit, may inflate asset
bubbles and worsen bad debt problems with their lax lending
standards.
Some 9.7 trillion yuan of debt incurred by local Chinese
governments have also raised investor concerns that they could
burden banks with a wave of dud loans.
The state auditor is currently auditing local government
finances across China for the second time since 2010, and is set
to release its findings before the year-end, including a
keenly-awaited figure for the size of total outstanding public
debt.
Economists including those from Standard Chartered have
warned that the latest audit could show total government debt
doubling from the 10.7 trillion yuan found in 2010.