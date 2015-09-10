BEIJING, Sept 10 Chinese creditors voiced doubts over a provincial government's plan to settle a multi-billion yuan debt crisis created by a technically-insolvent, province-backed guarantee company that has stopped honouring the corporate loans it once backed.

Over the past eight years, Hebei Financing Investment Guarantee Group, once China's second-biggest loan guarantor, sold nearly 150 billion yuan ($23.5 billion) worth of guarantees to more than 1,000 small and mid-sized companies, mostly traditional manufacturers, located in the gritty region of steel mills and factories.

Many of those borrowers are in danger of default, creating a potential 32 billion yuan ($5 billion) liability for Hebei Financing from the loan guarantees it now holds.

Hebei Financing, which halted operations in January, holds registered capital of 4.2 billion yuan.

The Hebei provincial government announced its plan to address the situation at confidential meetings with representatives from financial institutions this week.

On Wednesday, Hebei Financing published a summary of the plan on its website.

A trust company executive, who attended the meetings and declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters the plan "lacks feasibility" and "doesn't take investor interests into consideration".

Lenders, which consist of scores of banks, trust companies, asset management firms and fund managers, face huge losses and have been appealing to the Hebei government to bail them out.

Eleven creditors wrote a letter earlier this year to petition the province's Communist Party secretary and the governor to act in order to "prevent the crisis from triggering a public panic".

The plan posted on the website beseeched borrowers to act urgently to raise money.

"Corporate borrowers need to actively save themselves, raising funds by every means they can," it said.

The provincial government said a regional state-backed asset management company would handle soured assets via debt restructuring, adding that its re-guarantee company would help better performing companies obtain credit. Neither company has yet been established.

It also plans to use the central government's move to further integrate Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei to set up an urbanization investment firm to capitalize endangered real estate companies.

A separate guidance fund would also merge and restructure highly indebted companies that are operating in promising industries.

The trust company executive said financial institutions had been asked not to "illegally gather a crowd and create disturbance" at the meetings with the Hebei government.

But, she said here clients were angered by the plan and wanted to go to Hebei Financing to get their money back.

"If we bring investors to legally protect our rights, would that be illegal?" the executive said.

The Hebei State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, which oversees Hebei Financing, could not be reached for comment.

Hebei Financing itself needs to strengthen audits and financial control and increase its risk control, the plan said.

The provincial government will also arrange meetings with banks, trust companies, asset management companies, fund managers and other debtors, the plan said.

Local municipal and county government will be responsible for companies in default in their own region and help companies to raise funds. (Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Simon Cameron-Moore)