By Adam Rose
| QIQIHAR, China
QIQIHAR, China Oct 17 Qiqihar, an old
industrial and agricultural hub in China's rust-belt
northeastern province of Heilongjiang, offers a glimpse of what
Beijing is anxious to avoid - the city's economy grew 5.2
percent in the first half of this year.
That's just ahead of the province's 4.8 percent, the slowest
in China - where growth nationally has slowed to 7.4 percent
after decades of double-digit expansion, and as Beijing re-tilts
the world's second-largest economy away from exports and
investment and towards domestic consumption.
Heilongjiang shows what can happen when the spigot of
debt-fuelled investment that has driven breakneck growth is
turned down. It also adds to concerns rattling financial markets
that China won't be the support for the global
economy that it was during the 2008-09 crisis. China's growth
then helped the global economy limp through, but the legacy is a
crippling debt load that is weighing on China's economy today.
In Qiqihar, investment in fixed assets - primarily plant and
machinery - grew 9 percent by August, half last year's rate and
well below the national rate of 16.5 percent this year.
Investment in "key industry promotion" projects has slumped to
just 6.7 billion yuan from 26 billion yuan ($4.25 billion) last
year, documents on the city government's website show.
"We're not optimistic about next year," said Han Aixin, the
service manager of Qiqihar ShengBei Construction Machinery,
which sells mostly cement mixers for local road construction.
Overcapacity in heavy industry coupled now with less
investment has ramped up competition and hit margins. Customers
pinched by tightening credit are buying less equipment. The
number of money-losing companies in Qiqihar has grown by almost
a fifth to 80 in January-July, according to the city's
statistics bureau. Corporate debt is up 13 percent. Losses at
China First Heavy Industries, a national champion
state-owned enterprise based in Qiqihar, ballooned 74 percent to
667 million yuan in the first half.
"As China's economy has slowed, its leaders have become more
aware of the problems associated with over-investment and
overcapacity and have tried to slow the flow of investment,"
said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics in
London.
RAIL CARGO GAUGE
And for those economists who track rail cargo volumes as a
reliable gauge of China's economic health - along with bank
lending and power generation - Qiqihar, a city of close to 6
million people, may offer some early warning signals. Qiqihar
Railway Rolling Stock, a subsidiary of state-owned China CNR
Corp, has had no new orders for its freight cars for
a couple of months, a company official said, forcing it to idle
its plants and leave up to 10,000 workers on subsistence wages.
That could be cause for concern in Beijing where the
government reckons China needs the economy to be humming along
at least at 7.2 percent to keep employment steady - and ensure
social stability.
Growth in Heilongjiang may have already slowed to below a
tacit threshold set by the central government. In August,
Beijing announced renewed measures to boost the economies of its
three northeastern provinces, with state-owned enterprises
already expected to invest an estimated $164 billion in
neighbouring Liaoning province.
"Should you shore up growth by pumping in more money?" says
Louis Kuijs, Greater China chief economist for RBS in Hong Kong.
"Probably not."
HARDWARE SUPPLIES
In a new commercial district just south of downtown Qiqihar,
International Hardware and Building Materials City officially
opened for business last month. On a recent sunny weekday
afternoon, not one customer was in sight at the 300,000 square
metre open-air mall, northeast Asia's biggest hardware supplies
market.
Developer Qiqihar China Focus City says 80 percent of the
1,150 storefronts at the new mall are sold, but elaborate flower
arrangements set behind padlocked doors are a stark reminder of
the city's pain. The mall was built on the understanding that
the municipal government will close existing hardware supplies
markets downtown, which it has yet to do. Meanwhile,
construction activity fell nearly 5 percent in the first half of
this year, following a drop twice that size last year.
While the area's heavy industry has weakened and exports are
down by more than a quarter, the services sector is holding up,
though retail growth lags the national rate. Even with
construction in decline, cranes still dot the urban landscape,
and real estate investment is up. Light industry is booming, up
17.4 percent from January to August.
Crucially, there are no signs of labour unrest on the
bustling streets. Qiqihar's official jobless rate last year was
just 3.7 percent.
In a July report, Moody's predicted that if China's growth
slowed to 5 percent, it would knock 0.9 percentage points off
Asia-Pacific growth and 0.3 percentage points off global growth.
That may be some way off. Li Pumin, general secretary of the
National Development and Reform Commission said this week he was
confident China can hit its annual growth target of around 7.5
percent this year.
MOVING DOWNSTREAM
In Qiqihar, industrial manufacturers wrestle with more
immediate concerns.
Lei Ang Heavy Industry, a machine-tool maker with a small
factory in a development zone south of the city, said it has no
manufacturing orders and will need to come up with new products
just to compete. But, given what it has invested in facilities,
said the factory director who gave his name as Dai, it can't
afford to move into light industry manufacturing.
Nor can it really afford to let go of its few dozen workers.
"Comparatively speaking, for this industry, these workers are
very good," said Dai. "If you lay some off now, it's really hard
to find new ones when things turn around. Young people aren't
very willing to enter the industry."
At Qiqihar No. 2 Machine & Tool Works, one of China's top
machine-tool makers, new orders have dropped 10-20 percent
compared to last year, with a fifth of the company's workforce,
or 800 people, idle, said an employee named Zhao. He said the
weak coal and steel sectors meant local customers were delaying
equipment upgrades, and government subsidies have reduced to a
trickle. Higher transport and heating costs mean it struggles to
compete for orders with competitors in the south.
That has forced Qiqihar No. 2 to think about shifting
downstream, and consider everything from initial factory design
to post-sales support. "We want to develop towards the
high-end," Zhao said, "and turn from manufacturing to services."
But that's not always profitable either, in the current
climate. ShengBei, whose margins on selling others' construction
equipment have been pummelled, has bought a plot of land to
build a factory to make its own cement mixers and move upstream,
said Han, the service manager.
"We can build the easy equipment," he said.
(1 US dollar = 6.1232 Chinese yuan)
(Additional Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)