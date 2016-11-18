BEIJING Nov 18 Average new home prices in
China's 70 major cities rose 12.3 percent in October from a year
earlier, accelerating from an 11.2 percent increase in
September, an official survey showed on Friday.
Compared with a month earlier, home prices rose 1.1 percent,
slowing from September's 2.1 percent, according to Reuters
calculations from data issued by the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS).
Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing prices rose 31.7 percent,
31.1 percent and 27.5 percent, respectively, from a year
earlier, but their monthly pace slowed significantly as
tightening measures implemented by local governments took
effect. Shenzhen prices fell 0.5 percent on the month.
China has depended on a surging real estate market and
government stimulus to drive growth this year, but policymakers
are now concerned that property mania will fuel price bubbles
and risk a market crash.
More than 20 cities introduced restrictive policies in
October intended to tame fast-rising prices, causing a sharp
decline in sales volume.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by ERic
Meijer)