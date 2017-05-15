BEIJING May 15 China's property resale market
cooled a notch in April due to intensified government curbs, but
chances are slim that prices would fall across the board as
housing supply remains short, a top state think-tank said on
Monday.
Average prices for existing homes grew 1.75 percent in April
from a month ago, compared to a 2.66 percent increase in March,
the National Academy of Economic Strategy (NAES) of the Chinese
Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) said in a report.
The think tank, under China's cabinet, analyses prices
recorded through online transactions in 30 major cities.
It said "wild" price gains in March were contained after the
government introduced "swift and intensive" tightening measures
in many cities.
But it's extremely unlikely for prices to fall "across the
board" in future, the think tank said, adding that some cities
with low inventories would continue to see rapid price rises.
In the biggest cities, "housing supply will remain
insufficient both in the short- and longer-term. So it's hard
for property prices to fall dramatically just due to housing
policy or monetary policy tightening," it said.
"As long as population inflows to the big cities doesn't
change momentum, residential housing supply will remain
insufficient in those cities in the long-term."
HOUSING EXPERIMENTS
Beijing has become the most expensive city with a median
price of 63,647 yuan ($9,231) per square metre in April, or $858
per square feet, followed by Shanghai, Shenzhen and coastal city
Xiamen.
The report recommended policymakers keep restrictions in
place to further stabilise prices, and utilise the planned
Xiongan economic zone to experiment with ways to tackle housing
supply issues.
China's housing ministry said in April that cities with
unsold housing inventory equal to less than 12 month of sales
should increase land supply for residential development. Cities
with inventories equalling sales of less than six months should
also quicken the supply pace.
But cities with inventories of more than 36 months of sales
should stop supplying land for housing.
Chinese cities under pressure from soaring home prices need
to boost land supply appropriately while authorities take
measures to fight an inventory overhang in smaller cities,
Premier Li Keqiang said in March.
The rate of inventory destocking appears to be quickening in
recent months. Inventory floor area in the first four months
fell 7.2 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 6.4
percent decline in January-March.
April housing price data from the National Bureau of
Statistics is due on Thursday.
($1 = 6.8949 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)